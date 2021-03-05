Don't Miss
Home / News / Weapon charge dismissed by appellate court

Weapon charge dismissed by appellate court

Grand jury was not authorized

By: Bennett Loudon March 5, 2021 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a weapon charge because the prosecutor failed to get a judge’s permission to re-present the case to a grand jury after the first indictment against the defendant was dismissed. Defendant Maurice Owens pleaded guilty in Onondaga County Court in September 2018 before Judge Stephen J. Dougherty to second-degree criminal possession ...

