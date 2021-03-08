Don't Miss
Attorneys predict employment litigation issues to gain traction post-pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record Andrea Deckert March 8, 2021 0

While the COVID-19 pandemic put employment litigation matters on hold last year, local attorneys expect it to not only resume, but pick up substantially as employment issues related to the pandemic come to the forefront in the short-term. Jeffrey Calabrese, a partner with Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, says a number of factors are contributing to ...

