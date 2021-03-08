Don't Miss
Home / News / Gentlemen’s club loses case over loan

Gentlemen’s club loses case over loan

Pharaohs sought $345,000 to pay workers

By: Bennett Loudon March 8, 2021 0

An Erie County night club that features nude dancing has lost an appeal of a federal court decision that denied the business a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. Without the loan, Pharaohs Gentlemen’s Club Inc., located at 999 Aero Drive in Cheektowaga, could be forced to close, according to the complaint filed in June in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo