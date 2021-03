REAL ESTATE WANTED:

WANTED TO BUY: A single home (Colonial, Split Level, Ranch) or Condominium. I’m simply looking for a place to live and not enter a bidding war with the buyer. With a reasonable asking price. I have been Pre-Approved by the Bank $200K or above.

Minimum of 3-5 Bedrooms

Minimum of 2.5 Baths

Looking forward to hearing from you. Thanking you in advance.

Call Walter or Louise at Phone: (585) 260-0490 & 967-0089