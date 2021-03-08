Don't Miss
Home / News / Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude’s kids

Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude’s kids

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON March 8, 2021 0

ROCHESTER (AP) — Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health episode, announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the city of Rochester, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations. The family claims in the suit in U.S. District Court that both the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo