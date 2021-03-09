City suit threatens tax foreclosure on Costello company’s CityGate project

Don't Miss
By: Kevin Oklobzija March 9, 2021 0

The city of Rochester has filed a tax foreclosure lawsuit against three entities tied to the Anthony J. Costello & Son Development company, alleging a debt of more than $737,000 because taxes haven't been paid on CityGate in eight years. The suit, filed Monday in state Supreme Court in Monroe County, threatens tax foreclosure on the CityGate ...

