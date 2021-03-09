Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Child neglect: Sufficiency of evidence Matter of David W.

Fourth Department – Child neglect: Sufficiency of evidence Matter of David W.

March 9, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Sufficiency of evidence Matter of David W. CAF 19-00356 Appealed from Family Court, Oneida County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order finding that he neglected one subject child and derivatively neglected another. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the court had erred in denying his ...

