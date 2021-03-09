Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Zuzze v. Butler M.D.

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Deviation from defense theory – No prejudice Zuzze v. Butler M.D. CA 19-01321 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained as a result of the defendant’s negligently performed hand-assisted laparoscopic, total proctocolectomy. During the procedure, it is alleged ...

