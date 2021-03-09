Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Retaliation: Vendetti v. Zyqiak, et al.

Fourth Department – Retaliation: Vendetti v. Zyqiak, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Retaliation Directed verdict – Tortious interference – Adverse employment actions Vendetti v. Zyqiak, et al. 19-01065 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff, a civil engineer employed by the NYS Department of Transportation, commenced an action against three DOT supervisors and human resources administrators, after the plaintiff was demoted ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo