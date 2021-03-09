Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Recorded Jan. 6, 2021

March 9, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 6, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE ASOCIACION INTERNACIONAL DE CAPELLANES ESCOJIDO PARA SENVIR 277 MERRILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - LOZADA, HECTOR M 277 MERRILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MANGONE, TINA 35 ELLERY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - TISDALE, MARQUIS C 354 NORTH ...

