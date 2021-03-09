Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 5-6, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded January 5, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARTZ, BRIAN 97 LOYALIST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: STEIN, MARK H Amount: $19,776.02 BIEN CUIT - SMITH STREET, LLC et al 120 SMITH STREET, BROOKLYN NY 11201 Favor: IMBIBABLES & EDIBLES, LLC Attorney: ANDREW J SIMSON ESQ Amount: $38,194.88 LEBLANC, JEFFREY J. et al 70 HUMPHREY ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE NY 14546 Favor: REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF YORK Attorney: MCANDREW, ...

