Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 5, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN HALL, ANDREW A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,997.03 TLFC COMPANION SERVICES LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,557.93 TOMANI, MADONNA R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,918.70 WASHINGTON, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,714.02 LIEN RELEASE LITTLE M K INC Favor: USA/IRS 3055 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 LIVECCHI, CHARLES R JR Favor: USA/IRS 23 FIRESTONE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 LIVECCHI, CHARLES R JR Favor: USA/IRS 23 ...

