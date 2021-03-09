Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 6, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK Appoints: BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING LP BELL, JOHN Appoints: CORONA, JOSEPH CATON, ROBERT W Appoints: CATON, SANDRA LEE DILL, DENISE A Appoints: DILL, JAMES E DILL, JAMES E Appoints: DILL, DENISE A NORONHA, LAWRENCE H Appoints: FERRANTINO, ANDREA NORONHA, MARILYN S Appoints: FERRANTINO, ANDREA WALLACE, RICHARD P Appoints: FIELDS, JOY C WOODY, ...

