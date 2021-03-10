Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop’s trial

Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop’s trial

By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 10, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death questioned potential jurors Wednesday about their attitudes toward both law enforcement and the Black Lives Matter movement, with one man who was chosen for the panel saying he views the racial justice movement more favorably than he does police. The ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo