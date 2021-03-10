Bond, Schoeneck & King adds small NYC firm

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2021 0

The law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King is merging with New York City-based Putney, Twombly, Hall & Hirson, a 155-year-old boutique law firm. “Putney has an excellent reputation and its 15 lawyers will advance the strategic growth of our downstate footprint and enrich Bond’s already robust capabilities in the region,” Kevin Bernstein, chair of Bond’s ...

