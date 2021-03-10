Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Divorce: Casilio v. Margulis

Fourth Department – Divorce: Casilio v. Margulis

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Divorce Death – Abatement – Life insurance proceeds Casilio v. Margulis CA 20-00287 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff, an attorney, commenced an interpleader action as a stakeholder seeking a declaration that the defendant wife, his client in a divorce action, was entitled to receive funds held ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo