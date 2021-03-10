Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 1, 2021 80 14420 SCOTTSDALE PROPERTIES INC to JAMISON GW PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 205 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12468 Page: 0282 Tax Account: 068.68-2-14 Full Sale Price: $220,000.00 14450 BONN, BRIAN K et ano to GENTILE, ASHLEY R Property Address: 50 FRANK STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12468 Page: 0103 Tax Account: 153.09-2-25 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo