Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 1, 2021 124 NOT PROVIDED TRI-COUNTY MHPS LLC Property Address: 824 STATE STREET WHEATLAND, NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $1,560,000.00 14420 JAMISON GW PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 205 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: SCOTTSDALE PROPERTIES INC Amount: $155,000.00 14445 ROBERTS, LINDA M Property Address: 812 SOUTH WASHINGTON STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

