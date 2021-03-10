Nolan J. Lafler | Blitman & King LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2021 0

Nolan J. Lafler has been named a partner at Blitman & King LLP’s labor and employment law Department in Rochester. Lafler’s practice includes all facets of collective bargaining, grievance and interest arbitration as well as proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and Public Employment Relations Board (PERB). He also handles matters of internal union ...

