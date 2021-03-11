Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo groping allegation reported to police

Cuomo groping allegation reported to police

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE March 11, 2021 0

ALBANY — A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. The Times Union of Albany reported Wednesday that an unidentified aide had claimed Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her after summoning her to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo