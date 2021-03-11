Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: The Trademark Modernization Act 2021

IP Frontiers: The Trademark Modernization Act 2021

By: Alana M. Fuierer March 11, 2021 0

On Dec. 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021 (the “Act”) was signed into law. Despite commonly being thought of as merely a “Coronavirus Relief Bill,” it surprisingly contained much more than COVID-19 relief. One of the lesser-known parts of the Act is the Trademark Modernization Act (“TMA”) which amends the federal trademark statute (the ...

