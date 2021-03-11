Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 11, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors' request to add a third-degree murder count against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, offering jurors an additional option for conviction and resolving an issue that might have delayed his trial for months. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge after the former ...

