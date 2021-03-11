Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded January 6, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT REEVES, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, BRUCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE REID, ...

