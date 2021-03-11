Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 2, 2021 155 NOT PROVIDED BARCLIFT, JENNIFER H Property Address: 9 CASHMERE COURT, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $160,600.00 DUNNWOOD GREEN LLC Property Address: 2155 WEST JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $34,969,520.00 GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP & GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 250 MILE CROSSING BOULEVARD, GATES NY Lender: ESL ...

