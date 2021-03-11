Don't Miss
Robbery conviction reversed

Plea agreement was unclear

By: Bennett Loudon March 11, 2021 0

A state appeals court has vacated a robbery conviction because the defendant was not properly informed of his rights when he pleaded guilty. Terrance L. Stanley, 30, pleaded guilty in April 2007 to second-degree robbery before state Supreme Court Justice Francis A. Affronti. In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court reversed the conviction, ...

