Don't Miss
Home / News / Snapshot of commercial litigation amid a pandemic

Snapshot of commercial litigation amid a pandemic

By: Special to The Daily Record Amaris Elliott-Engel March 11, 2021 0

Late last year, Dale A. Worrall, a member of Harris Beach’s business and commercial litigation practice group, litigated a two-week bench trial in Cooperstown. All the lawyers wore masks. Whenever the lawyers had to touch exhibits, they had to wear rubber gloves. Worrall learned that the gloves would make it hard to turn pages, so he ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo