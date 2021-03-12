Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are ‘reckless’

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE and STEVE PEOPLES March 12, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldn't resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as "reckless and dangerous" and engaging in "cancel culture." "I did not do what has been alleged. Period," ...

