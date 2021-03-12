Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

By: The Associated Press DYLAN LOVAN March 12, 2021 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Their numbers have dwindled since protesters first flooded Louisville's streets after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home a year ago, but their push for justice has never waned. A federal investigation of the shooting that has been quietly proceeding could be their last chance. "We can't expect people to continue to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo