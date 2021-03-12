Don't Miss
Home / News / Massachusetts school board approves Confederate flag ban

Massachusetts school board approves Confederate flag ban

By: The Associated Press March 12, 2021 0

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city has banned the Confederate flag in its public schools in response to reports from middle school students who said they felt unsafe after seeing classmates display or wear the flag during remote classes. The 10-member Northampton School Committee on Thursday night unanimously approved of the ban on displays of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo