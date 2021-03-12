Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 3, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 3, 2021 64 NOT PROVIDED 4 CORNERS PENFIELD COLLATERAL LLC to JEWITT, KRISTIE et ano Property Address: 2105 FIVE MILE LINE ROAD, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12470 Page: 0033 Tax Account: 139.06-1-31.1 Full Sale Price: $315,000.00 HASSAN, FARHAN to MOUSA, JAMAL Property Address: 577 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12469 Page: 0247 Tax Account: 090.40-3-26 Full Sale ...

