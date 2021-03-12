Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 7, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 7, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE MONIQUES BOOZ & CATERING 136 MALLING DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - JACKSON, ERIC 136 MALLING DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MICHAEL L MORGAN 261 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - MORGAN, MICHAEL LEROY 261 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

