Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 3, 2021 93 NOT PROVIDED GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP & GALLINA DEVELOPMENT CORP Property Address: 55 VANTAGE POINT DRIVE, NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $1,749,558.10 14420 BASISTY, DIANA S & RIBBECK, JONAH M Property Address: 60861 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: COMMUNITY BANK, NA Amount: $50,800.00 GOWER, PATRICK MICHAEL SR Property Address: 155 SHUMWAY ...

