Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 7, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CORTESE, MARLENE Appoints: ARCARESE, DAWN M Ostrowski, Sandra L. Appoints: Ostrowski, David Edward PYOD LLC Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC STONE, SHANE E Appoints: STONE, GINA E

