Multiple N.Y. congressional members call on Cuomo to resign

By: The Associated Press March 12, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple members of New York's congressional delegation called Friday on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping. The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately, and has said he's sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable. But a majority ...

