N.Y. suit against EPA over GE's Hudson River cleanup dismissed

N.Y. suit against EPA over GE’s Hudson River cleanup dismissed

By: The Associated Press March 12, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit from New York state against the federal Environmental Protection Agency over its 2019 decision that General Electric had completed a Hudson River dredging remediation project. The Times Union of Albany reported U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd said the state's suit came too late ...

