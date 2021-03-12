Don't Miss
Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE March 12, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation. The firestorm around the Democrat grew a day after the ...

