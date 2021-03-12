Second Circuit – Compassionate release: United States v. Chestnut

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Compassionate release Moot appeal – Supervised release United States v. Chestnut 20-3208-cr Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Sullivan Background: The defendant appealed from an order denying his motion for compassionate release. Ruling: The Second Circuit dismissed the appeal as moot. The court noted that while the appeal was pending, the defendant completed his federal ...

