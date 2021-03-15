Don't Miss
Court: Defendant in teacher slaying has route to state funds

By: The Associated Press March 15, 2021 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's highest court opened a door Monday for taxpayer funds to help cover the legal defense of a man awaiting trial for the 2005 slaying of a high school teacher whose disappearance remained a mystery for more than a decade. The Georgia Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that private attorneys for Ryan Duke ...

