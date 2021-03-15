Don't Miss
Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27M settlement

By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 15, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death said Monday that he's "gravely concerned" that the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial. Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked for a continuance and raised the possibility of ...

