Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Hollingsworth

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Hollingsworth

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Vehicle search – Disclaimer of ownership of vehicle key fob People v. Hollingsworth KA 19-00151 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress the weapon found in his vehicle. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo