Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 4, 2021 50 NOT PROVIDED VISCA, FRANK to VISCA, CONCETTA Property Address: 3485 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, OGDEN NY Liber: 12470 Page: 0281 Tax Account: 085.04-3-4.12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 CORTESE, STEVEN to HUNT, BRADFORD et ano Property Address: 8 ALICIA CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12470 Page: 0310 Tax Account: 143.17-1-17 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 14445 PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES ...

