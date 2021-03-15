Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 7, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded January 7, 2021 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT SWIFT, JAMES III 53 AUGUSTINE STREET APT D, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $50.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BATY, DONALD 6 STILLMEADOW DRIVE APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,520.00 BATY, DONALD P 6 STILLMEADOW DRIVE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF ...

