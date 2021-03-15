Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 4, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 4, 2021 117 NOT PROVIDED ABGA HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 150 MACARTHUR ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: CONNORS, DAVID Amount: $66,000.00 FLOWER CITY VENTURES LLC & FLOWER CITY VENTURES LLC Property Address: 1676 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $276,750.00 LEHRWOOD ESTATES, LLC & LEHRWOOD ESTATES, LLC Property Address: MIDDLE ...

