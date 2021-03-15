Don't Miss
With Cuomo under fire, No. 2 Kathy Hochul treads carefully

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON March 15, 2021 0

BUFFALO — As a chorus of top Democrats demanded New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation over sexual harassment allegations last week, the woman who would succeed him if he stepped down did what she's done for most of her time in office: Kept a discreet profile. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered virtual remarks at an array ...

