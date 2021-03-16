Don't Miss
Counsel Press acquires AppealTech

Company now has 100 employees

By: Bennett Loudon March 16, 2021 0

Counsel Press Inc., the nation’s largest appellate services provider, has acquired AppealTech. AppealTech was founded in 1998 in New York by a group of appellate professionals focused on assisting law firms and their clients, government agencies and nonprofit organizations in perfecting their appeals in the New York Appellate Courts, the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals and ...

