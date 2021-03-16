Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 5, 2021 68 NOT PROVIDED MAIER, LOUIS A et al to KARWOWSKI, COREY et al Property Address: 74 PARKSIDE LANE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12470 Page: 0508 Tax Account: 045.03-5-7 Full Sale Price: $245,000.00 14420 CARBONE, FRANKLIN M to SMITH, SCOTT R Property Address: 71 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12470 Page: 0540 Tax Account: 040.03-2-5 Full ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo