Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 8, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TRIPLE DOG PET CARE 630 WEBSTER ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - SCHRON, ELIZABETH ANN 630 WEBSTER ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ZS BOUTIQUE 239 BELCODA DR, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - KUZGUN, ZIJADA 239 KUZGUN, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - DOING BUSINESS ...

