Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 7-8, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 7-8, 2021

By: Jason Whong March 16, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded January 7, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT GLASS, JOSEPH M et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: GOLISANO, TARA L Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: HENCHEN, CHERYL L Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: HILL, NICHOLAS et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: HOFFMAN, NATASHA C et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo