Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 5, 2021 76 NOT PROVIDED FLOWER CITY HENRIETTA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 150 VARIAN LANE, GATES NY Lender: CUCIT, JOSEPH Amount: $50,000.00 KARWOWSKI, COREY & KARWOWSKI, COREY Property Address: 74 PARKSIDE LANE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CASCIANI, JOHN Amount: $225,000.00 ONE EIGHTY HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 495 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: NICOL, LESLIE Amount: $45,000.00 PRIVATE ENTERPRISE PROPERTIES ...

