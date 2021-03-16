Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANSON STREET LLC Appoints: PNPMS TRUST I JACOBSON, EVE Appoints: BARNES, PAMELA

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo